BRIEF-Shanghai Chinafortune cancels dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says to pay no dividend for 2016
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016
Nov 17 Regio Capital AG :
* Announces it has received offer of investment in the company
* Board of directors and majority shareholder intend to accept this offer of 1 million euros ($1.07 million)
* Company plans to issue one or more secured bonds in the next months
* Plans to buy back up to 30,000 own shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it cancels the dividend payment plan disclosed on March 16 and says it will pay no dividend for 2016
* FY EBIT of 26.6 million Swiss francs ($26.81 million), an increase of 7.2% compared to the previous year (24.8 million francs)