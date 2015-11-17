Nov 17 Regio Capital AG :

* Announces it has received offer of investment in the company

* Board of directors and majority shareholder intend to accept this offer of 1 million euros ($1.07 million)

* Company plans to issue one or more secured bonds in the next months

* Plans to buy back up to 30,000 own shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9377 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)