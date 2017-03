Nov 17 Dtek Finance BV

* In 9 months DTEK companies produced 21.4 million tonnes of coal, down 25.6 pct versus year ago

* In 9-month transmitted 33.6 billion kWh of electricity via networks, down 16 pct versus year ago

* In 9-month produced 905.1 mcm of natural gas, up 62.4 pct

* In 9-month has decreased electricity exports by 61.6 pct to 2.7 billion kWh

* "If negative tendency prevails, high volatile coal mining may significantly drop next year" - company CEO Maxim Timchenko Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)