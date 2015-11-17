Nov 17 Woolworths Holdings Ltd :

* Group sales increased by 17.7 pct for first 20 weeks of 2016 financial year, over comparable 20-week period in 2015

* Woolworths clothing sales increased by 12.1 pct, with a price movement of 6.1 pct

* Woolworths food sales increased by 11.7 pct, with a price movement of 6.5 pct