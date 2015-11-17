BRIEF-Ichigo Hotel REIT Investment to take out 450 mln yen loan to fund acquisition
* Says it plans to take out 450 million yen worth loan to fund acquisition of properties
Nov 17 Akelius Residential Property Publ Ab :
* Sells 395 apartments in Täby
* Selling price is 690 million Swedish crowns ($78.86 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7502 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Raises stake in Bank Coop to 75.8 percent Source text - http://bit.ly/2mWZiE7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)