Nov 17 Trigano SA :

* Reports FY net income of 59.5 million euros ($63.33 million) versus 20.9 million euros a year ago

* FY current operating income is 64.1 million euros versus 34.8 million euros a year ago

* Board of directors proposes to the general meeting on Jan. 5, 2016 the payment a dividend of 0.70 euros per share

* A further activity growth is expected for 2015/2016

Source text: bit.ly/1Yf3Nqn Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9395 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)