Nov 18 NetEnt Publ Ab :

* NetEnt signs contract with Gamesys US for online casino brands in New Jersey

* Says to delivery of a range of its online casino games to TropicanaCasino.com and VirginCasino.com in New Jersey, USA.

* Gamesys US offers online casino gaming in New Jersey through its partnership with Tropicana Atlantic City Casino & Resorts Link to press release: here

