Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 18 NetEnt Publ Ab :
* NetEnt signs contract with Gamesys US for online casino brands in New Jersey
* Says to delivery of a range of its online casino games to TropicanaCasino.com and VirginCasino.com in New Jersey, USA.
* Gamesys US offers online casino gaming in New Jersey through its partnership with Tropicana Atlantic City Casino & Resorts Link to press release: here
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order