Nov 18 Gyldendal ASA :

* Q3 IFRS operating revenue 533.0 million Norwegian crowns ($61.4 million) versus 494.7 million crowns year ago

* Q3 IFRS EBITA 83.0 million crowns versus 70.3 million crowns year ago

* Result in 2015 is expected to be characterized by growth in both revenues and profits compared to 2014

($1 = 8.6873 Norwegian crowns)