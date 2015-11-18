Nov 18 Lagardere SCA :
* World Sport Group, subsidiary at 70 pct of Lagardère
Sports and Entertainment, acknowledges decision of international
court of arbitration
* International court of arbitration orders reimbursement of
past proceeds, related to a commercial contract with MSM
Satellite (Singapore) Pte Ltd, dating back to 2009
* Relevant amount, including interests, is around 26 million
euros ($27.7 million) pre-tax, accounted for in 2015 accounts of
Lagardère Sports and Entertainment
* This finding will not be included in Lagardère Group`s
recurring EBIT in 2015
* Does not impact growth target for 2015, which was
announced on July 31
($1 = 0.9388 euros)
