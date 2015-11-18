Nov 18 Net Mobile AG :

* Consolidated sales for first nine months dropped by 19.828 million euros ($21.17 million) to 95.561 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: 115.389 million euros)

* 9-month net income improved considerably compared to same period last year to 2.081 million euros (Q1-Q3 2014: loss 1.493 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9364 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)