Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 18 Indra Sistemas SA :
* Says to renew air traffic systems of Costa Rica for $12 million
* Signs contract with the Central American Corporation of Air Navigation Services (COCESNA) to renovate the air traffic management systems in San Jose and the main international airports in Costa Rica
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order