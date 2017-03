Nov 18 Jeudan A/S :

* Q3 EBIT 175.0 million Danish crowns ($25.04 million) versus 163.3 million crowns year ago

* Q3 net sales 291 million crowns versus 283 million crowns year ago

* Keeps 2015 outlook

* Sees 2015 EBVAT at the level of 540 million - 570 million crowns, representing an increase of 20-25 pct, based on of turnover of about 1.2 billion crowns Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9902 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)