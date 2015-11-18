UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 Atea ASA :
* Says has been awarded a frame agreement for delivery of collaboration solutions to the public health sector in Norway
* Agreement has an estimated value of about 200 million Norwegian crowns ($23.18 million) over next 4 years
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6284 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.