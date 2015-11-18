Nov 18 Sparebanken Vest
* Has resolved to propose terms of previously announced rights offering of 750 million
Norwegian crowns ($86.84 million) to Supervisory Board
* Subscription price was set to 27.50 crowns per equity certificate, and it was resolved to
issue 27,272,727 equity certificates in rights offering
* Subscription price per equity certificate is 25.4 percent lower than calculated
theoretical price excluding subscription rights
* Rights issue will increase Sparebanken Vest's nominal equity certificate capital with
681,818,175 crowns, by issuing 27,272,727 new equity certificates
* Subscription price per equity certificate is 25.4 percent lower than calculated
theoretical price excluding subscription rights
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 8.6364 Norwegian crowns)
(Gdynia Newsroom)