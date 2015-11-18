UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 18 Vakomtek SA :
* The company's chairman of the management board, Chun-Fu Lin, bought 918,194 of Vakomtek's series E shares at 0.5 zloty per share on Nov. 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9788 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.