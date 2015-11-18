Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 18 Playtech Plc
* Update on the acquisition of Plus500 Ltd.
* Expects a decision on its application to Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in connection with acquisition of Plus500 in December 2015.
* FCA process is confidential and Playtech will only announce further details on conclusion of process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order