Nov 18 NVest Financial Holdings Pty Ltd :

* Sees headline earnings per share for six month period ended 31 August 2015 between 9.25 and 9.35 cents/share

* Sees EPS for six month ended 31 August between 10.95 and 11.05 cents per share, between 30 pct and 40 pct higher