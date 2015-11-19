BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
Nov 19 Tigenix NV :
* Completes enrolment of its phase I/II study in acute myocardial infarction
* Says trial has now entered in its 12 month follow-up period
* To perform a 6-month interim blinded exploratory analysis and obtain preliminary efficacy data early in the second half of 2016, with final results in the first half of 2017
Gdynia Newsroom
MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year