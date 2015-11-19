Nov 19 Tigenix NV :

* Completes enrolment of its phase I/II study in acute myocardial infarction

* Says trial has now entered in its 12 month follow-up period

* To perform a 6-month interim blinded exploratory analysis and obtain preliminary efficacy data early in the second half of 2016, with final results in the first half of 2017

