BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
Nov 19 Solocal Group SA :
* Says has begun exclusive negotiations with Wengo for the sale of Sotravo, an online quotation request specialist
* Says negotiation is part of divestment plan of unprofitable and not growing internet businesses
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.