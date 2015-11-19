Nov 19 Mothercare Plc
* Underlying profit before tax up 112 percent at £7.0
million
* Strong progress in UK: margins up 76 bps, online sales
growth of 22% and like-for-like sales growth of 3.8% with uk
losses halved
* Underlying profit for our international business was down
(14.2) percent at £21.7 million, with adverse currency moves
having a c£(1.0) million impact during half year
* Expectations for full year outturn are unchanged
(Reporting by Lisa Barrington)