Nov 19 Chesnara Plc
* Despite adverse investment market conditions, a further
6.6 mln stg of gross cash has been generated during Q3
* Analysis continues to suggest that we expect impact on
group solvency and hence cash generation potential to be broadly
neutral
* We will report our near final Solvency II numbers for
first time in our full year results in March 2016.
* Given risk profile of our business we have adopted
standard model with agreement of our regulator. We are
accordingly not subject to current process of regulatory
approval of internal models.
* We have not applied to use transitional arrangements nor
matching adjustments in any of our group businesses
* We are well advanced in our preparation for transition to
Solvency II
