* Q3 resulting comprehensive loss of reporting period was 3.1 million euros ($3.37 million), slightly below comprehensive loss of Q3 of 2014 (3.4 million euros)

* Held 12 million euros in cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2015, not including gross proceeds from current private placement (13.5 million euros)