Nov 19 Gatwick Funding Ltd

* Delivers mid-year results in line with expectations

* H1 revenue up 5.2% to £411.8 million. Combined with carefully controlled cost management, this resulted in h1 ebitda up 6.8% to £241.0 million

* Gatwick has seen busiest six months in airport's history with 23.5 million passengers, an increase of 4.7% or 1.1 million passengers