Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 19 Vodafone Group Plc
* Announces intended issuance of non-dilutive equity-linked bonds due 2020
* Announces its intention to raise around 500 million stg of new debt financing through a structure combining issue of equity-linked bonds
* Coupon will be determined via an accelerated bookbuilding process in a range from 0.4 pct to 1.2 pct per annum.
* Morgan stanley & Co. International Plc is acting as sole global coordinator for offering and together with HSBC Bank Plc as joint bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order