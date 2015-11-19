BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
Nov 19 Euromoney Institutional Investor Plc :
* Company would be better served through a more traditional board structure, including appointment of an independent non-executive chairman and creation of new role of CEO
* Chairman of board will become a non-executive role
* John Botts, company's senior non-executive director, will serve as interim non-executive chairman with immediate effect
* Search will be undertaken to identify a new independent non-executive chairman, following which Botts will return to his role as a non-executive director
* Andrew Rashbass will move from Executive Chairman to role of CEO, also with immediate effect
* Christopher Fordham, Diane Alfano, Bashar AL-Rehany, Neil Osborn and Jane Wilkinson will not seek re-election as executive directors of company at AGM in January, 2016
* John Botts will replace Andrew Rashbass as chairman of nominations committee until an independent non-executive chairman has been appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.