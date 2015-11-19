Nov 19 Johnston Press Plc

* Expects underlying profit and net debt for full year to be in line with expectations

* Total revenues for 17 week period to 31 october fell 8.8 pct year on year, having fallen 7.6% in Q2

* Underlying digital revenues were up 8.4 pct, whilst publishing revenues fell 10.8 pct, with print advertising revenues down 14.7 pct

* Digital audience growth remains a priority, number of unique users has grown on average by 22 pct to 21.5m per month during period