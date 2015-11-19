UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 19 Tiger Brands Ltd
* Reviewed group results and dividend declaration for the year ended Sept. 30, 2015
* FY domestic operating income up 11 pct to 3.6 billion rand
* Group turnover increased by 5 pct to 31.6 billion rand (2014: R30.1 billion), underpinned by 1 pct volume growth and pricing inflation of 4 pct
* Grains business achieved a solid result, regaining its market leading position in bread category, while improving its overall margins
* FY profit attributable to ordinary shareholders from continuing operations decreased by 13 pct to 1.7 billion rand
* Headline earnings per share from continuing operations decreased by 1 pct to 1 786 cents (2014: 1 804 cents), including effect of TBCG deferred tax asset impairment
* Outlook for year ahead remains challenging, with low domestic economic growth, rising costs and job security concerns weighing on South African consumer
* Group will continue to focus relentlessly on cost savings and efficiencies
* Approved and declared a final dividend of 611 cents per ordinary share (gross) in respect of year ended Sept. 30, 2015
* Capital expenditure for year amounted to 882 million rand
* Noel Doyle has been appointed interim CEO, with effect from Jan.1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.