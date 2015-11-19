BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Nov 19 Celyad SA
* Says to have ended the third quarter with 114.6 million euros ($122.70 million) in cash
* Confirms its expectation that treasury as of end of September is sufficient to finance operations of group until end of 2017
* Says successfully met operational milestones in both CHART-1 and NKG2D trial
* Says to be in the final phase of Phase III European clinical trial CHART-1 with data expected to be published in mid-2016
* Says it aims to prepare submission of a marketing-authorization application for C-Cure
* Says clinical achievements and cash position provides with strong cash base to propel current development programs over two coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9340 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: