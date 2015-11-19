Nov 19 Kapsch Trafficcom AG :

* H1 profit 19.2 million euros ($20.54 million) versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue of 245.0 million euros was 3.2 pct above previous year's value of 237.4 million euros

* H1 EBIT increased from 17.6 million euros in comparison period of previous year by 55.9 pct to 27.4 million euros

* Anticipates FY EBIT margin of 10 pct in core business, assuming a stable revenue level over current fiscal year