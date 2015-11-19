Nov 19 Matas A/S :

* Q2 2015/16 revenue was 783.2 million Danish crowns ($112.3 million), representing a decline of 1.2 pct year on year

* EBITA was 123.0 million crowns in Q2 2015/16, equivalent to an EBITA margin of 15.7 pct, down from 15.8 pct in year-earlier period

* Q2 2015/16 EBITA 123 million crowns versus 125 million crowns year ago

* Guidance for consolidated revenue in 2015/16 is unchanged at around 3.45 billion crowns, assuming like-for-like growth of about 1 pct. EBITA margin is unchanged expected to be around 17.0 pct

* To launch share buyback programme of 125 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

