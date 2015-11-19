Nov 19 Crh Plc
* As expected, Q3 trading benefited from continued positive
momentum in americas
* Cumulative sales from continuing operations amounted to
eur 15.5 billion for nine months, up 16 percent y/y
* EBITDA from continuing operations was eur 1.5 billion, an
increase of 34 pct; europe up 3 pct; americas up 55 pct.
* Lafarge/Holcim assets performing in line with our
expectations, are expected to contribute EBITDA of c.eur 0.34
billion to crh's 2015 results
* With momentum continuing to be positive in americas, we
reiterate our guidance that 2015 will be a year of growth
* We expect Q4 EBITDA from CRH's continuing operations to be
ahead of Q4 2014
* Expect full year 2015 EBITDA contribution from continuing
operations to be approximately 25 pct ahead of 2014
* Development spend for first nine months of 2015 amounted
to 130 million euros in addition to CR Laurence purchase
* Disposal proceeds for first nine months amount to 738
million euros
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)