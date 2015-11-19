Nov 19 Crh Plc

* As expected, Q3 trading benefited from continued positive momentum in americas

* Cumulative sales from continuing operations amounted to eur 15.5 billion for nine months, up 16 percent y/y

* EBITDA from continuing operations was eur 1.5 billion, an increase of 34 pct; europe up 3 pct; americas up 55 pct.

* Lafarge/Holcim assets performing in line with our expectations, are expected to contribute EBITDA of c.eur 0.34 billion to crh's 2015 results

* With momentum continuing to be positive in americas, we reiterate our guidance that 2015 will be a year of growth

* We expect Q4 EBITDA from CRH's continuing operations to be ahead of Q4 2014

* Expect full year 2015 EBITDA contribution from continuing operations to be approximately 25 pct ahead of 2014

* Development spend for first nine months of 2015 amounted to 130 million euros in addition to CR Laurence purchase

