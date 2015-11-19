Nov 19 Rosenbauer International AG :

* 9-month revenues up 12 pct at 627.5 million euros ($670.80 million)

* EBIT margin of lower than 6 pct anticipated for 2015 due to postponed deliveries

* 9-month EBIT was lower than last year at 27.6 million euros(1-9/2014: 31.6 million euros)

* Still expects to generate a 10 pct increase in revenues in 2015