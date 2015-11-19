Nov 19 Poundland
* H1 sales +5.6% on a constant currency basis
* Like-for-like sales -2.8% (2014: +4.7 %) on a constant
currency basis
* Underlying EBITDA -18.5% to £16.8 million (2014: £20.7
million)
* Underlying pre-tax profits -26.3 % to £9.3 million (2014:
£12.6 million)
* Underlying diluted EPS -25.8% to 2.85p (2014: 3.84p)
* Interim dividend increased by 10% to 1.65p per share
(2014: 1.5p)
* Incremental EBITDA opportunity from 99p stores of at least
£25 million already identified
* Conversion of 99p stores accelerated with vast majority
converted by April 2016
* Early sales from converted stores encouraging
* Increased UK & Ireland store target from 1,070 to 1,400
* Accelerating roll out in Ireland and increasing Dealz
store target from 70 to 100
* Like-for-like sales growth at Torremolinos strong since
September
* We have seen highly volatile trading conditions so far in
Q3
