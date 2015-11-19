Nov 19 Poundland

* H1 sales +5.6% on a constant currency basis

* Like-for-like sales -2.8% (2014: +4.7 %) on a constant currency basis

* Underlying EBITDA -18.5% to £16.8 million (2014: £20.7 million)

* Underlying pre-tax profits -26.3 % to £9.3 million (2014: £12.6 million)

* Underlying diluted EPS -25.8% to 2.85p (2014: 3.84p)

* Interim dividend increased by 10% to 1.65p per share (2014: 1.5p)

* Incremental EBITDA opportunity from 99p stores of at least £25 million already identified

* Conversion of 99p stores accelerated with vast majority converted by April 2016

* Early sales from converted stores encouraging

* Increased UK & Ireland store target from 1,070 to 1,400

* Accelerating roll out in Ireland and increasing Dealz store target from 70 to 100

* Like-for-like sales growth at Torremolinos strong since September

* We have seen highly volatile trading conditions so far in Q3