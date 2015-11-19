UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 19 Agrana Beteiligungs AG :
* Raises EBIT guidance for 2015/2016
* Now forecasts a slight increase in operating profit (EBIT) for its 2015/16 financial year in comparison to prior year
* Due to higher forecast prices for bioethanol and a balanced result in sugar segment, EBIT forecast for full financial year has again been raised
* With regards to group revenues, Agrana continues to expect stable development (2014/15: 2,493.5 million euros ($2.67 billion)) Source text - bit.ly/1Qvz5aY Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.