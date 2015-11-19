Nov 19 Poulaillon SA :

* Says indicative price of its IPO on Alternext has been adjusted to the range of 5.10 euros to 6.90 euros ($5.45 to $7.38) per share

* IPO proceeds would thus reach 7.2 million euros instead of 10.0 million euros initially planned

* Subscription period is extended until Nov. 26 Source text: bit.ly/1O4Cvjs Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9351 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)