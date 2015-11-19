BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
Nov 19 Hybrigenics SA :
* To present new in vitro data on Inecalcitol in chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) at ASH conference in the United States
* Inecalcitol inhibits the proliferation in vitro of stem cells of patients with CML in synergy with Imatinib, Nilotinib or Dasatinib
* Inecalcitol alone resulted in the in vitro inhibition of the growth of CML stem cell cultures isolated from 15 out of 18 patients
* Macrophage genes specifically induced in vitro by Inecalcitol were identified as potential biomarkers predictive of the clinical response to Inecalcitol
bit.ly/1SGnGTo
MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year