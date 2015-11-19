BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
Nov 19 Nordkom Ab :
* Q3 EBITA loss 0.5 million Swedish crowns ($57,000) versus profit 0.4 million crowns year ago
* Q3 revenue 11.0 million crowns versus 12.4 million crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6978 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.