Nov 19 Walker Crips Group Plc
* Results for the six months ended 30 September 2015
* Group revenues increased by 22 pct to 13.3 mln stg (2014:
10.9 mln stg)
* Gross profit (net revenues) increased by 20 pct to 8.9 mln
stg (2014: 7.4 mln stg)
* Profit before taxation up five-fold to 589,000 pounds
(2014 restated: 115,000 pounds)
* Interim dividend increased by 9 pct to 0.58p per share
(2014: 0.53p per share)
* Fee and non-broking income now 60 pct of total income
(2014: 57 pct), reflecting strategy to reduce reliance on
transaction-driven commission revenue
* Total assets under management and administration (AUMA)
increased by 22 pct to 3.9 billion stg (30 Sep 2014: 3.2 billion
stg; 31 Mar 2015: 3.8 billion stg)
* Discretionary and advisory assets under management
represent 2.1 billion stg (30 September 2014: 1.6 billion stg),
an increase of 31 pct
* Although we remain cautious due to continued market
volatility, I am pleased to report group has continued trading
profitably since period end- Chairman
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: