Nov 19 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB

* Says reports favorable safety evaluation in phase II acute kidney injury study

* Says the independent safety committee has endorsed the continuation of the on-going Phase II CiPRICS (Ciclosporin to Protect Renal function In Cardiac Surgery) study following the enrolment of the first 50 patients in the study