BRIEF-Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen
Forward Pharma intends to appeal decision in patent interference proceeding with Biogen Inc.
Nov 19 Neurovive Pharmaceutical AB
* Says reports favorable safety evaluation in phase II acute kidney injury study
Says the independent safety committee has endorsed the continuation of the on-going Phase II CiPRICS (Ciclosporin to Protect Renal function In Cardiac Surgery) study following the enrolment of the first 50 patients in the study
MedMira Inc- MedMira's revenue from product sales and related royalties in quarter was $193,576 as compared to $190,118 for same period last year