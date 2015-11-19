BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
Nov 19 Cinemedia AG :
* Q3 negative net result of 78,820 euros ($84,180)
* For Q4 expects a slowdown in business development from experience of last year
* Net loss in the first nine months of 2015 totaled 386,390 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9363 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.