Nov 19 AB Volvo spokeswoman Kina Wileke to Reuters:

* Says to halt North America Volvo Trucks production for a total of 2.5 weeks in Dec and Jan in addition to normal Christmas and New Year's leave

* Lowered production comes as a consequence of lower demand and high inventories in the distribution channel

* Says will use the 2.5 weeks for maintenance in the factory, which has been running at full speed for a long time. Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)