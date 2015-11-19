Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 19 FireFly AB :
* Q3 net sales 51.9 million Swedish crowns ($6.0 million) versus 30.5 million crowns year ago
* Q3 order intake 50.7 million crowns versus 29.0 million crowns year ago
* Q3 operating profit 10.2 million Swedish crowns versus 548,000 crowns year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.6990 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order