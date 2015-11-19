UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 19 Enl Investment Ltd :
* Says amalgamation of ENL Investment with and into ENL Land Ltd which would remain as the amalgamated company
* Shareholders of ENL Investment will be convened to special meeting on or about Jan 15, 2016 for purpose of approving amalgamation
* If merger is approved after meeting, the amalgamation will become effective on 1 February 2016
* Shareholders of ENL Investment will receive 1.057 new ordinary earnings per share of ENL Land for each ENL Investment earnings per share registered on 29 Jan 2016 Source : bit.ly/1lwmCHw Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.