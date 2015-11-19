Nov 19 Polyus Gold International Ltd said on Thursday:

* Its Russian subsidiary OJSC Polyus Gold, in which it has a 95 percent stake, will become the principal holding company for assets of group and will retain its listing on Moscow Stock Exchange;

* Subject to applicable legal and listing requirements as well as market conditions, OJSC Polyus Gold will consider seeking an upgrade of its Moscow listing at an appropriate time;

* OJSC Polyus Gold will consider potential merits of listing depositary receipts representing its shares on LSE (replacing existing level I ADR program);

* The group will continue to comply with applicable regulatory disclosure and reporting requirements with respect to its issued $750 million notes due 2020;

* Foresees no changes in the group's strategy;

* Polyus Gold International Ltd still expects the cancellation of its London listing and admission to trading will take effect on Dec. 3. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow newsroom)