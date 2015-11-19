Nov 19 Polyus Gold International Ltd
said on Thursday:
* Its Russian subsidiary OJSC Polyus Gold, in
which it has a 95 percent stake, will become the principal
holding company for assets of group and will retain its listing
on Moscow Stock Exchange;
* Subject to applicable legal and listing requirements as
well as market conditions, OJSC Polyus Gold will consider
seeking an upgrade of its Moscow listing at an appropriate time;
* OJSC Polyus Gold will consider potential merits of listing
depositary receipts representing its shares on LSE (replacing
existing level I ADR program);
* The group will continue to comply with applicable
regulatory disclosure and reporting requirements with respect to
its issued $750 million notes due 2020;
* Foresees no changes in the group's strategy;
* Polyus Gold International Ltd still expects the
cancellation of its London listing and admission to trading will
take effect on Dec. 3.
