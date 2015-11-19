BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
Nov 19 Visibilia Editore SpA :
* To buy Gruppo PRS's unit owning periodicals "Novella 2000" and "Visto" for 10,000 euros ($10,682.00) plus a disbursement of 167,000 euros to cover for workforce-related costs
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.