* Has decided to carry guaranteed rights issue of 66,072,000 new shares of 2 Danish crowns nominal value

* Gross proceeds from the offering will be about 165 million crowns ($23.69 million)

* Shares are offered with pre-emption rights for the bank's existing shareholders at a ratio of 5:6

* Each existing shareholder will be assigned six (6) subscription rights for each one (1) existing share

* Shares are offered at a fixed price of 2.50 crowns per share for each share of 2 crowns nominal value

* Subscription period for the new shares will run from Nov. 25 to Dec. 8, 2015

* Has received advance and underwriting commitments to subscribe for the full offer

