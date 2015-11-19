Nov 19 Huge Group Ltd

* Renewal of loan funding agreement with Afrasia Special Opportunities Fund (PTY) Ltd

* ASOF funding has been extended for a further 12 month, subject to interest at a rate of prime plus 9 pct per annum and repayable in one lump sum on 30 Nov 2016

* Cost of ASOF funding will, on a rolling twelve month basis, be cheaper than cost of equivalent equity funding