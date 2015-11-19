Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Nov 19 StarDSL AG
* H1 revenues 616,000 euros ($661,276.00) versus 342,000 euros year ago
* H1 net loss 130,000 euros versus loss 410,000 euros year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9315 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order