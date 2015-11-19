Nov 19 LDLC Com SA :

* H1 net result 3.6 million euros versus 2.7 million euros ($2.90 million) year ago

* H1 current operating income 6.1 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago

* H1 revenue 143.8 million euros versus 129.0 million euros year ago

* Confirms for FY 2015/16 a 2 digits growth with increase of operating profitability

* For 2018, the group reaffirms its ambition to surpass the 500 million euros bar with an operating profitability of around 5 pct