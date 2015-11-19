Nov 19 MeVis Medical Solutions AG :

* Sales in Q3 increased by 33 pct to 4.8 million euros ($5.12 million) primarily due to strong US dollar

* EBIT increased to 3.6 million euros after nine month (prev. year 3.2 million euros), EBIT margin of 30 pct

* 9-month net profit declined cumulatively by 0.5 million euros to 3.0 million euros