BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
Nov 19 Odeon Film AG :
* Expects for current year slightly increasing revenues and a slight increase in overall performance and a positive group ebit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 31 Insys Therapeutics Inc said on Friday that it will restate some financial statements due to the identification of certain errors.